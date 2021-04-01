Bend’s March temperatures were fairly typical, but it was drier than normal

Weather

Prineville's temperatures were colder than normal, NWS says

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend residents experienced a fairly typical March, temperature-wise, though it was somewhat drier than usual, the National Weather Service in Pendleton reported Thursday.

The average temperature at the Bend Airport was 39 degrees, which was just 0.2 degrees below normal (a 30-year average). High temperatures averaged 51.4 degrees, which was a half-degree above normal. The highest reading was 68 degrees on the 29th.

Low temperatures averaged 26.7 degrees, which was 0.8 degrees below normal. The lowest was 17 degrees, on the 30th.

There were 26 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees, the NWS said.

Precipitation totaled 0.16 inches during March, which was 0.57 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -- at least .01 inch -- was received on four days with the heaviest, 0.06 inches, reported on the 6th.

Bend's precipitation this year has reached 2.33 inches, which is 1.02 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 6.43 inches, which is 1.11 inches below normal.

Bend's March snowfall totaled 0.6 inches. The heaviest snowfall was 0.2 inches reported on the 9th.

The outlook for April from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend rise from 54 degrees at the start of April to 60 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows rise from 29 degrees to 32 degrees. The 30 year normal precipitation is 0.78 inches.

Prineville, meanwhile, averaged slightly colder than normal temperatures last month.

Prineville's average temperature was 40.5 degrees which was 1.8 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 55.5 degrees, which was 0.8 degrees above normal. The highest was 69 degrees on the 28th. Low temperatures averaged 25.6 degrees, which was 4.3 degrees below normal. The lowest was 20 degrees, on the 10th.

There were 29 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.

Prineville's precipitation totaled 0.09 inches during March, which was 0.78 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on five days with the heaviest, 0.03 inches reported on the 6th.

Precipitation this year has reached 1.89 inches, which is 1.10 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Prineville has been 4.43 inches, which is 2.01 inches below normal.

Snowfall totaled 0.2 inches, reported on the 9th.