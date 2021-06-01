Bend had a pretty average May, weather-wise; Prineville was a bit warmer than usual

Weather

NWS June outlook for both cities: Warmer, drier than average

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After several months of warmer and drier than average weather, Bend had a pretty average May, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday.

According to preliminary data received by NOAA's NWS office in Pendleton, temperatures at Bend Airport averaged near normal during the month of May.

The average temperature was 50.4 degrees which was right at the 30-year average, the NWS said. High temperatures averaged 64.7 degrees, which was 0.1 degrees above normal. The highest was 80 degrees on the 6th. Low temperatures averaged 36.2 degrees, which was 0.1 degrees below normal. The lowest was 24 degrees, on the 2nd.

Bend had five days with a low temperature below 32 degrees.

Bend's precipitation totaled 1.11 inches during May, which was 0.22 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation -- at least .01 inch -- was received on five days.

However, precipitation this year has reached 3.56 inches, which is still 1.46 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 7.66 inches, which is 1.55 inches below normal.

Bend's outlook for June from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend rise from 69 degrees at the start of June to 77 degrees at the end of June. Normal lows rise from 40 degrees to 45 degrees. The 30-year average precipitation is 0.70 inches.

Prineville Airport, meanwhile, had temperatures a bit warmer than average last month, the weather service said.

The average temperature was 54.6 degrees, which was 0.8 degrees above normal. High Temperatures averaged 69.8 degrees, which was 1.3 degrees above normal. The highest reading was 83 degrees on the 6th. Low temperatures averaged 39.4 degrees, which was 0.2 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature was 29 degrees, on the 8th.

Prineville had one day with a low temperature below 32 degrees.

Precipitation totaled 0.57 inches during May, which was 0.60 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -- at least .01 inch -- was received on six days, with the heaviest, 0.25 inches, reported on the 26th.

Prineville's precipitation this year has reached 2.87 inches, which is 2.16 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Prineville has been 5.41 inches, which is 3.07 inches below normal.

Prineville's outlook for June from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Prineville rise from 72 degrees at the start of June to 81 degrees at the end of June. Normal lows rise from 43.0 degrees to 46.0 degrees. The 30-year average precipitation is 0.92 inches.