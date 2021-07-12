Hazy Monday morning

Weather

Happy Monday morning Central Oregon.

We're waking up to hazy skies with thin clouds, and that will be the trend at least until Wednesday due to wildfires and high temperatures across our region. Avoid the outdoors if smoke is a concern for you.

Most of Central Oregon will be topping out in the mid to upper 90 degree temperatures. The average high is 95 degrees and low is 54 degrees. In Jefferson/ Wasco county, Warm Springs will reach 100 degrees and Maupin will be 99. Crook County ranging around 97 degrees, and Deschutes County will see temperatures between 92 to 95 degrees.

Gentle breezes this morning ranging from 5 to 15 miles per hour, but can increase all the way up to 23 miles per hour this afternoon.

Tonight expect the haze to remain in our region, with mild temperatures across the high desert.