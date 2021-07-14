Two alerts in place for Central Oregon

Weather

We have an air quality alert for Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver until Friday at 5 a.m. We also have a fire weather warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning, in place until Thursday at 8 p.m. Northwesterly winds will be strong into Wednesday night, up to 20 mph, with gusts 25-30. Those winds will turn light and variable after midnight but pick up again Thursday afternoon.

Other than the wildfire smoke, skies will stay clear, with lows in the 40s to 50s. Daytime temperatures will cool a bit the next couple days and reach the mid 80s by Friday. We will quickly warm back up in the low to mid 90s by the start of next week. Overnight temperatures will stay above average all week, in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

