Clear and rather warm this weekend
Happy Friday, Central Oregon!
Friday night low temperatures will be scattered through the high 40s and low 50s. Northerly breezes will turn light and variable and stay there through Saturday morning. The weekend ahead will be sunny and hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Highs will be in the low to mid 90s through next week. The clear skies we've had recently will become partly cloudy starting Monday. Models show a slight chance for shower on Tuesday, we'll keep you updated if those chances stick around.
