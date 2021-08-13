Poor air quality throughout Central Oregon

Weather

Hazy skies have been forecast throughout the week, but on Wednesday night we saw hazy skies get a little denser and our air quality go from good and moderate to unhealthy.

The worst air quality has primarily been in the High Lakes area, as we see smoke move over the Cascades from the Willamette National Forest.

We are forecast to have a break from this poor air quality and the warm temperatures on Monday when we get clear skies and temperatures closer to average.