Warm through the weekend, then a chance for showers return

Weather

Happy first weekend of fall, Central Oregon!

Under mostly clear skies, our lows will dip to the high 30s to mid 40s.

We go into the weekend under very fair conditions, but come out expecting stormy, cooler weather. We will see more sunshine Saturday, with highs reaching the mid 80s. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s Sunday, but watch the clouds increase through the later portions of the day.

A chance of showers Sunday night will turn to a likelihood of rain Monday and Tuesday. After a brief break Wednesday, a chance of showers will return Wednesday night into Thursday. Average highs Sunday will cool significantly for the greater part of next week.

Monday night, upper elevations could mix some snow with the rain showers.

