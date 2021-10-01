NWS: Bend saw typical precipitation in September, but Prineville was rainier than usual

Weather

Both cities were warmer than average

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While it may have seemed like a rainy September in Bend, monthly precipitation was a bit below normal and the temperatures above normal, the National Weather Service in Pendleton reported Friday. Prineville, meanwhile, had about three times as much rain as Bend.

According to preliminary data, temperatures at the official monitoring station at Bend Airport averaged warmer than normal during the month of September.

The average temperature was 60.3 degrees, which was 3.8 degrees above normal. High Temperatures averaged 76.2 degrees, which was 2.7 degrees above normal. The highest was 90 degrees on the 8th. Low temperatures averaged 44.4 degrees, which was 4.9 degrees above normal. The lowest was 33 degrees, on the 1st.

Precipitation totaled 0.33 inches during September, which was 0.08 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on two days, with the heaviest, 0.25 inches, reported on the 28th.

Bend's precipitation this year has reached 4.35 inches, which is still 2.82 inches below normal. Since last October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 8.45 inches, which is 2.91 inches below normal.

The outlook for October from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near to below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend fall from 68 degrees at the start of October to 55 degrees at the end of October. Normal lows fall from 36 degrees to 31 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.60 inches.

Meanwhile, temperatures at Prineville Airport averaged slightly warmer than normal during September.

The average temperature was 60.0 degrees ,which was 1.0 degree above normal. High Temperatures averaged 78.0 degrees, which was 0.1 degrees above normal. The highest was 93 degrees on the 8th. Low temperatures averaged 41.9 degrees, which was 1.8 degrees above normal. The lowest was 33 degrees, on the 29th.

On one day, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees.

Precipitation totaled 1.09 inches during September, which was 0.71 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch- was received on five days, with the heaviest, 0.41 inches, reported on the 10th.

Prineville's precipitation this year has reached 5.17 inches, which is still 2.06 inches below normal. Since last October, the water year precipitation at Prineville Airport has been 7.71 inches, which is 2.97 inches below normal.

The Prineville outlook for October from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near to below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Normal highs for Prineville fall from 72 degrees at the start of October to 57 degrees at the end of October. Normal lows fall from 36 degrees to 32 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.83 inches.