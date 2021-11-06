2 killed by falling tree branches during Portland-area storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two people died, including a teenager, after being hit by fallen tree branches from as a strong storm passed through the Portland area on Saturday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said it was called to a homeless camp at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 118th Avenue at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, KPTV reported. They found one man who had been hit with a large tree branch and died. Another person was taken to a hospital, but police said they did not know the person’s condition.

PPB said Portland Fire & Rescue called in an arborist for additional inspection. It said the tree was severely deteriorated.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Thousand Acres Dog Park on northeast side of the county at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a teenager who had been hit by a tree branch. Emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the teenager died. The teenager was part of a group of volunteers planting trees at the park.

Authorities have not released the names of either person who died on Saturday.