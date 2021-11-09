Gusty Redmond-area winds send trampoline flying over 600 feet, lands in neighbor’s yard

Ewalt family were surprised to find a new addition to their property

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cybil Ewalt has lived off the Old Bend-Redmond Highway for over 30 years. She's no stranger to extreme weather, but was surprised when she woke up Tuesday and found her neighbor's trampoline sitting on her property.

"I'm sure stuff has blown around, but this is just so weird," Ewalt told NewsChannel 21.

The trampoline was swept up and traveled over 600 feet to land in her front yard. The gust was so strong, it managed to make it over three different fences as well.

No one saw it happen, and they didn't hear anything either.

The trampoline pushed a tree over along the way, but caused no other damage.

"It’s great that it didn't happen to run over somebody or run into somebody," Ewalt said. "I mean, the school bus comes right down through here -- you know, lots of possibilities."

Winds gusted to about 30 mph Monday night. Ewalt says the area she lives in typically sees strong gusts because of its flat location.

"If it's coming from the right direction -- like the southwest -- it just comes churning right through here," she said.

The trampoline left a trail of springs and legs to show its route before being stopped by a pile of dirt.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but it did leave neighbors scratching their heads.