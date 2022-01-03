Heavy snow closes roads in Oregon, Washington, including I-84 in Gorge

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow and high winds forced officials to close dozens of state roads in eastern Oregon on Monday and Interstate 84 was shut down through the Columbia River Gorge, while blowing snow also closed a major road over the Cascade Mountains in Washington.

Umatilla County, in northeastern Oregon, saw wind gusts of 60 mph (97 kph), snowdrifts along roadways that were several feet tall and whiteout conditions that prevented the Oregon Department of Transportation from operating its snowplows, the agency said.

People who ignore road closures could become stranded for several days and there were reports of multiple weather-related crashes and stranded vehicles, ODOT said.

About eight inches of snow fell in the Columbia River Gorge between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said. As a result, I-84 was closed between Troutdale and Highway 64 near Hood River because of whiteout conditions and multiple crashes.

In Washington, Snoqualmie Pass over the Cascades was closed Monday due to blowing snow, zero visibility and avalanche concerns.

In Portland, the precipitation fell as heavy rain that caused flooding that closed some city intersections.

Officials also warned people to stay away from areas recently burned by wildfires because the heavy rain could cause mudslides.

Mid-morning update from ODOT:

Interstate 84 remains closed in both directions from milepost 17 at Troutdale and has been extended to milepost 82 near The Dalles due to extreme winter weather conditions. Expect a lengthy closure. Crews will continue to assess highway conditions throughout the storm and open when it is safe to do so.

Conditions on Mount Hood also remain dangerous with blowing snow and poor visibility on U.S. 26 and OR 35, particularly at the higher elevations. The roads over Mount Hood present a slow and risky alternative to the closure of I-84.

Earlier, ODOT advised:

URGENT: Motorists are driving around road closures and becoming stranded on snow-covered routes. Several highways are closed and ODOT crews are not able to perform winter maintenance operations due to high winds, snowdrifts, blowing snow and limited visibility. If you drive today in eastern Oregon, plan for long delays. Pack extra food, water and blankets. Don't expect emergency response crews to rescue you if you drive on closed roadways. Stay home, stay safe and don't put others at risk.

I-84 eastbound and westbound lanes remain closed to all traffic between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Baker City Exit 302. The westbound freeway is also closed to trucks and through traffic in Ontario at Exit 374. Numerous other routes are also closed, including OR245, OR204, OR11, OR74, OR331, OR332, OR334, OR335, OR350, OR351, OR339 plus other highways.

Many city and county routes are also closed. ODOT is advising all motorists in the Umatilla County area to stay home, as most state routes in that area are closed due to high winds, whiteout conditions and numerous snowdrifts across roadways.

Conditions are so extreme that snowplow drivers cannot see the road well enough to effectively plow snow. Plowing operations are postponed on many closed state routes in Umatilla County and other areas. The closures could remained in place for several days on lower priority routes, as a new snowstorm is expected today, along with more high wind conditions.

ODOT crews are monitoring conditions and will resume winter maintenance operations and open closed routes when it is safe to do so.

DO NOT DRIVE ON CLOSED ROADWAYS OR THROUGH SNOW DRIFTS, AS YOU COULD BECOME STUCK AND STRANDED WITH LITTLE CHANCE OF RESCUE UNTIL CONDITIONS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED, POSSIBLY DAYS.

Don't put emergency responders and others in danger by driving in severe weather. Conditions are expected to get worse today with new weather system moving in. Stay home and stay safe. For highway/weather conditions check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.