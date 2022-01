It was great to see new snow on the Cascades overnight!

Mt. Hood Meadows reported 7 new inches.

Timberline reported 4 new inches.

Hoodoo reported 3.5 new inches.

Mt. Bachelor reported 4 new inches.

Ski bowl reported 2 new inches.

Willamette Pass has not reported any numbers.

More snow is expected Tuesday; we'll update as new totals are reported.