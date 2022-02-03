Spring-like weather for the next several days

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We're looking at the chance for a few clouds Thursday night, with lows in the 20s, and breezes will turn light out of the southeast after midnight.

Our skies will be clear to mostly clear Friday and Saturday, along with highs in the low 50s. The real warmup begins Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies. The cloud cover through the middle of next week will vary from totally sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows will be in the 20s.

