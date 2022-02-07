Two Central Oregon towns broke records today

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Madras set a record back in 1996 of a high at 60. Sunriver had seen a high of 54 back in 2006. Both areas broke those records Monday!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Monday night with breezes light and variable. The lows will be scattered through the high teens and 20s.

Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures will be staying with us all week. Tuesday's highs will be a lot like today. We will reach the low 60s Wednesday and the mid-60s Thursday. The upper 50s to low 60s will be our highs right through the coming weekend. Lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s for the next several days.

