Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas

Winter storm warning continues for more snow into tonight

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed the High Desert Sunday – the deepest, most widespread snowfall in some time – knocking out power to thousands and causing slippery roads that led to slide-offs and jackknifed trucks, but also making for picture-postcard scenery around the region.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton updated around noon Sunday its winter storm warning that continues through 10 p.m. for much of Central Oregon (Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras), forecasting up to four more inches of snow and warning motorists to plan for slippery road conditions.

“Snow, moderate to heavy at times, is expected to continue through the afternoon before tapering off through the evening hours,” forecasters said.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the NWS said.

A winter weather advisory also continues until 10 p.m. for another 2-4 inches of snow on the east slopes of the Oregon Cascades, which includes La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters.

Light snow was still falling at noon at the Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville and Sunriver airports.

Forecasters said the “significant winter storm” stemmed from a deep upper-level low just off the southwest Oregon coast. The band of moderate to heavy snow made for snow falling from Bend to Madras, and temperatures hovering around freezing.

By noon, a Facebook poster tallied seven inches of snow in southwest Redmond, and another Redmond resident reported they were “going on eight inches (of snow) and no slowing down.” Another Redmond weather spotter reported 7 1/4 inches of snow by late Sunday morning and continuing to fall at about a half-inch an hour.

While making for plenty of fun making snowmen, sledding and winter sports, the heavy snowfall also interrupted some planned holiday activities.

A Redmond Community Choir concert scheduled for 4 p.m. at Redmond High School was canceled, an organizer said. (Please contact the newsroom at stories@ktvz.com with any other event, school or organization impacts -- thanks. You can also share with us snow totals or photos at that address or from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.)

But even before the continued Sunday snowfall, a weather spotter five miles north-northwest of La Pine reported around 8 a.m. that five inches of snow had fallen in the past 24 hours and 10 inches over 48 hours, at an elevation of about 4,200 feet. A social media report indicated a half-foot of snow had fallen by 12:30 a.m. at NorthWest Crossing in Bend.

Several inches of snow also were reported in northeast Oregon and southeast Washington.

Pacific Power reported nearly 4,000 Central Oregon customers out of power Sunday afternoon, mostly around Redmond, Terrebonne and Crooked River Ranch.

Central Electric Cooperative reported about 3,600 members were out of power early Sunday afternoon. Crews said late Sunday morning that transmission breakers had gone out at the Madras, Gateway and Lone Pine stations. Midstate Electric reported no outages in its coverage area.

A southwest Redmond resident offered “big thanks to Central Electric Cooperative crews for getting the power back on so quickly!”