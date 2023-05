Willamette Pass will be open this Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 4pm.

Mount Bachelor’s hours are now 8:30am to 1:30pm.

Timberline is reporting two inches of snow.

Mount Hood Meadows, Hoodoo and Ski Bowl are closed for the season.

