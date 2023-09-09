Sunny and clear this weekend

How you doin’ Central Oregon!

The weather pattern will be on the quiet side, but a few variables are possible.

We may see some isolated showers over the mountains before sunset Saturday and we may also see a mix of clouds and sunshine on Sunday with not much of a chance for rain.

Temperatures may top out in the low 80s.

Hurricane Lee is still expected to be a Major Hurricane over the weekend (Cat 3 or Higher), but will not impact any islands or land masses.

