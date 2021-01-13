Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:11 am

The storm passes

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Windy, rainy conditions in the morning are expected to break up as a major storm moves off to the east. That will allow our skies to clear and leave us with a fair day. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's. Westerly winds will be 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Winds will turn light out of the SE after midnight. Under partly cloudy skies, lows will range from the low 20's to the low 30's.

Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the rest of the week, the weekend ahead and into next week. Look for unseasonably warm temperatures, with highs in the upper 40's to low 50's and lows in the mid 20's to low 30's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content