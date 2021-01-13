The storm passes

Local Forecast

Windy, rainy conditions in the morning are expected to break up as a major storm moves off to the east. That will allow our skies to clear and leave us with a fair day. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's. Westerly winds will be 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Winds will turn light out of the SE after midnight. Under partly cloudy skies, lows will range from the low 20's to the low 30's.

Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the rest of the week, the weekend ahead and into next week. Look for unseasonably warm temperatures, with highs in the upper 40's to low 50's and lows in the mid 20's to low 30's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

