Chilly & Breezy Today

While the main body of the storm that brought such high winds to Central Oregon yesterday is moving off to the east, we will be left with cold, breezy conditions today. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will only reach the mid 40's and NW winds will pick up to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight and winds will be become light and variable. Lows will be in the teens.

With the remnant of the current system weakening and moving to the east we will see clearing and warming conditions prevail for the rest of the week. Skies will be sunny tomorrow and we will see highs in the mid 50's. Expect to see mid to upper 60's Wednesday and around 70 Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny Friday with highs in the mid 60's. The next chance of any showers will move in Sunday along with more average temperatures in the mid 50's.

