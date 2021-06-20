Light smoke, chance for T-storms Monday

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Summer got off to a smoky start on Sunday, with smoke entering the area from the S-503 Fire on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. However, by the afternoon, much of the smoke had to cleared out to the west.

There may still be some light smoke and haze in the skies for the next couple of days, but our air quality is not expected to deteriorate too much, like it did Sunday morning.

Monday will see a chance for some for some storms late in the day, with highs climbing up into the upper 90s, and we could see more showers on Tuesday as well.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Tuesday. Look for mostly sunny skies Wednesday and nothing but sunshine Thursday. Highs will be staying in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US