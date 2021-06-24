Popsicle Thursday, hot temps and variable breezes

Local Forecast

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We are waking up to a clear, sunny sky this morning.

Anticipate another hot day in the low 90's across the high desert, by 8 a.m. we will reach 62 degrees, and by noon we will reach 84 degrees .

Due to wildfire smoke, there is a bit of haziness this morning that we expect to clear out by 8 a.m., and thin clouds will enter the region by noon.

Another breezy day, wind gusts this morning will range from 5-10 miles per hour and reach up to 23 mph by this afternoon and tonight.

Jefferson/ Wasco will be in the mid to upper 90's, Crook and Deschutes counties will be in the upper 80's to low 90's.

We're expecting a mostly clear evening.