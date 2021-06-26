Record-breaking heat hits region

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

The record breaking heat wave has arrived.

We hit 100 Saturday in Redmond and we're only going to go up from here.

Highs Sunday will range from 99 in Sunriver to 111 in Warm Springs. Monday and Tuesday are looking like the hottest days where Redmond could challenge it's all-time record of 108 with a forecast high of 107 on Tuesday. The forecasted high for Tuesday in Warm Springs 113.

The all-time June high in Redmond was 102, set exactly four years ago Saturday.

Even when the record-breaking heat subsides, we'll see be hanging around the 100-degree mark for most of the region for the rest of the week.

Our excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service is scheduled to expire on Thursday evening.

