Local Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon.

With just about every city in triple digits today, there's no way around it, it's hot out.

We hit 108 in Redmond, which ties the all-time high of 108 in August 1972. August... It's still June. Bend also hit 104, which hasn't been recorded since the 1930s.

Highs Monday will range from 101 in Sunriver to 114 in Warm Springs. Monday and Tuesday are looking like the hottest days where Redmond could challenge it's all-time record of 108 with a forecast high of 107 on Tuesday. The forecasted high for Tuesday in Warm Springs is 113.

Sunday's high also obviously set an all-time June record for Redmond, shattering the previous mark of 102 set set exactly four years ago Saturday.

Even when the record-breaking heat subsides, we'll see be hanging around the 100-degree mark for most of the region for the rest of the week.

Our excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service is scheduled to expire on Thursday evening.

