More dangerous, record heat

Local Forecast

Today we will see nothing but sunshine and not just record highs, but dangerous daytime highs. Thermometers will approach 110 degrees...120 for some. southerly winds will reach 5-15 mph with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. Skies will stay clear tonight and we will be modestly cooler, with lows in the mid 60's. Breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

Skies will stay sunny through the coming weekend. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been extended through Sunday at 8:00 PM.

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!