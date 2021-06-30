Cooler, but still very warm

Local Forecast

In addition to sunshine and hot temperatures we will see a patchy, smoky haze for much of Central Oregon today. Highs will range from the mid 90's to the low 100's. NW breezes at 5-15 mph will get a little gusty through the late afternoon and evening. Those breezes will become light out of the west tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear, with lows in the low to mid 50's.

A few clouds moving through Wednesday and Thursday will dissipate and leave us with sunny skies through the weekend. Highs will be staying in the low to mid 90's and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50's.

