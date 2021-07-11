More smoke coming to Central Oregon

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon.

With hot temperatures often comes fire. Our heat helped fuel a wildfire Sunday southwest of Culver.

This is going to impact our air quality here in Central Oregon.

It looks winds will be out of the north until tomorrow morning, pushing smoke from the new Grandview Fire into Deschutes County. The 10-15 mph breeze will switch out of the south briefly on Monday morning, but that will bring smoke from the Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon.

And the heat wave is showing no signs of letting up, as highs are expected to be in the 90s all the way until Thursday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US