Hot and hazy

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

We started this weekend off with all of us seeing very unhealthy and even hazardous air quality as smoke clouded much the region again. As Saturday went on, we saw those numbers dip back down into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category, with most A.Q.I. readings everywhere but Southern Deschutes County showing below 150.

Air quality will likely stay in this level through Sunday, but we will have some stronger winds out of the northwest that could push much of the smoke out by the start of the week on Monday.

Temperatures will remain high Saturday night and into Sunday, with Saturday lows not dropping below 70 in some spots and Sunday highs touching 100. Highs on Monday however aren't likely to top more than 90 and Tuesday highs look to be in the mid 70s.

No chances for rain or thunderstorms are expected over the next few days.

