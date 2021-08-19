Sunshine; breezy; hazy

Local Forecast

Storm activity continues to move off to the east. We will be left with a cool northerly air flow on another dry, hazy day. Skies will stay clear and highs will reach the mid 70's to low 80's. Northerly winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. With lows in the upper 30's to mid 40's, winds will become light and variable after midnight. Skies will stay mostly clear and hazy.

We will see cool temperatures staying with us through the weekend, along with a few thin clouds and a chance of some smoky haze. A modest warmup will have us in the mid 80's Tuesday and upper 80's Wednesday. That smoky haze could be with us at various levels as long as wildfires continue to burn.

