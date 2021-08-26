Mostly sunny; cool; smoky haze

Local Forecast

A NW air flow will serve to keep us cool and hazy today. Smoke is expected to stay thickest from the south side of Bend, south past La Pine. We will see a few thin clouds, with highs in the mid 70's. NW winds will get gusty, at 10-20 mph. Central Oregon will be under an air quality alert through Monday at 11 a.m. Mostly clear and hazy tonight. Breezes become light and variable, with lows in the mid 30's to mid 40's.

A smoky haze, thick in some areas, will stay with us through the weekend. After today, we are not expecting much by way of clouds. Sunday will be about our only exception to these cool temperatures. After hitting, the 80's we will see a slight cooling trend take us back into the mid 70's.

