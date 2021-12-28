A few more snow showers Wednesday

Happy Tuesday Central Oregon!

We’re still smack in the middle of the cold snap brought on by our Christmas weekend storm. High temperatures today are still a good 15 degrees below average and that will continue into Wednesday. We don’t expect to be back over the freezing mark in Redmond until Thursday.

Tonight into Wednesday morning we will see the system from Monday night dissipate, while simultaneously see a new system come down from Canada. We will get some snow, but much, perhaps less than four inches in the mountains and less than an inch in most spots in Central Oregon.

Because of the Canadian system, we may also see some gusts around 20 mph during the day both on Wednesday and Thursday, but sustained winds will likely stay below 10 mph.

