Winter weather advisory for the East Slopes

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

There is a new winter weather advisory in effect for the east slopes of the Cascades, that includes Sisters, La Pine and Sunriver that goes into effect from Thursday at 7 a.m. until Friday at 4 a.m. It looks like the mountains will get about 4 to 8 inches of snow throughout Thursday while La Pine and Sunriver should expect around an inch.

For the rest of Central Oregon, many of us woke up to a solid blanket of snow, as well as, strangely, the warmest temperatures we'll see all day. We hit our high of 26 degrees in Redmond and as of this afternoon, every city in Central Oregon is already in the teens.

Temperatures are going to get very cold this evening with every city expected to be in the single digits by 8 p.m. That's actually when we'll hit our low temperature before we climb back up in the upper teens around midnight.

Snow could be expected throughout Central Oregon as early as 9 a.m. Thursday, but we will also cross the freezing mark for the first time since Christmas Day on Thursday as well.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US