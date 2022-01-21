Only fair days ahead

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Very fair conditions today mark the beginning of a warming trend that will bring us sunny and unseasonably warm conditions for several days. Today's highs will be in the upper 40's under very sunny skies. What little breeze we see this morning will calm this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will dip to the mid-teens to mid 20's and breezes will become light out of the south.

This sunny, warming trend will have us in the mid 50's as early as Sunday. Temperatures are expected to stay very mild all next week. While we could use more precipitation, there is none in the forecast for the next several days. Being under the influence of a high-pressure ridge as we will be, we will also see very little wind during this time.

