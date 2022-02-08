A chance for more record-breaking highs this week

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will become partly cloudy Tuesday night, but we are expecting no showers. Lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s with calm winds.

A ridge will continue to get stronger and the high-pressure center will move closer to the northwest until, by Thursday, we reach the mid to upper 60s. Even as it loses strength and begins to move out of the area, that high pressure will keep us warm and sunny right through the coming weekend. It won't be until about Monday that we get back down to around 50 degrees and introduce a slight chance of some scattered showers.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US