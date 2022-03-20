More rain, snow headed our way before a warmup

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

There were whiteout conditions over the Cascades Sunday with snow on the first day of spring. We'll see these same conditions stick around for the next 24 hours. In our lower elevations, we had cloudy skies, with darker clouds and barely any sun peeking through, and we'll continue to stay cloudy as we head into Monday.

We see this system moving fast and bringing precipitation with it. Winds are coming out of the northwest, bringing rain, snow and colder temperatures. It was cloudy all throughout the region Sunday, before we see that moisture.

Temperatures are beginning to cool down, ranging in the mid 40's to low 50s. However, this is not the coldest we'll see. Sunday night lows are below average, with clouds sticking around across Central Oregon.

On Monday, we will warm up a bit. Highs are still below average -- however, this will change quickly. Our future track shows lots of rain and snow throughout the High Desert. On Monday, all day we see rain and snow in our higher elevations. Things start to clear up Monday night and we're left with light cloud cover as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures warm up and we hit 70 degrees on Wednesday.

