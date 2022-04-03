Winter storm headed our way, clear skies later

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We are just on the front side of a new system coming in, and it's bringing lots of much-needed rain and snow with it. Our satellite and radar image shows us the cloudy skies we've seen Sunday and what's to come. Winds are coming out of the north, pushing this precipitation toward us. Our temperatures begin to drop as we head into Sunday night.

Current temperatures are cooling down, ranging in the low 50s to low 60s. However, we are going to get colder as the later hours of the night creep toward us. Sunday night's lows are above average -- average is 29 degrees, which we are above in every area of the region. While we're above average, our temperatures will actually stay this cold as we head into Monday.

Monday's forecast highs are below average, ranging in the low 40s to mid-50s, not a big jump from Sunday night's lows into Monday's highs. We see lower daytime temperatures because Monday is when we see the bulk of the storm.

Our Future Track shows rain and snow begin to build over the region starting Sunday night and really taking off Monday morning and lasting into the afternoon and evening. We see things begin to clear up by Tuesday afternoon.

As we head into the rest of the week, we see clearer skies and our temperatures rise.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US