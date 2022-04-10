More winter for the region

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We saw mostly cloudy skies over the region Sunday. Winds are coming out of the northwest and are responsible for the storm we're seeing move in.

Temperatures Sunday evening ranged in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Sunday night lows will be below-average and expect to see some snow showers throughout the night. Monday's highs are also expected to be below average and conditions will stay snowy and rainy, depending on where you live in the region.

Our future track shows lots of rain and snow and a mix lasting for the majority of this week. Conditions will vary on what you'll see, depending on where you live, but all day Monday, expect to see rain or snow. Monday night we're left with some clouds and snowfall. On Tuesday, we see almost a second wave of the storm come over the Cascades and then hit our lower elevations.

Projected snowfall totals are two to four inches in town and almost two feet in the Cascades.

Conditions stay like this until Friday when we see our temperatures begin to increase and the snow dissipates. Expect snow and rain showers until then.

