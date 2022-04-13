Winter storm leaving the region, but showers linger

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

We had mostly cloudy skies today over the region, with snowflakes flying for many. Winds are coming out of the southwest, bringing the tail end of the winter storm with it. Current temperatures are beginning to cool down as we head into the evening, ranging in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Overnight lows will be below average, ranging in the upper teens to mid-20s. Thursday's forecast highs are also below average, ranging in the low 40s to upper 40s as the winter storm works its way across the region.

Our future track shows conditions clearing up by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon, the Cascades will continue to have snow, and that'll bring more scattered showers at our lower elevations. By Friday morning, we're left with partly cloudy skies that will carry into the weekend.

