Cooler; Wind-Driven Rain

The developing system in the Gulf of Alaska is making itself known in the Pacific NW this morning. Rain has begun at the coast and in the valley, snow is about to fall in the Cascades and Central Oregon will not miss out on this. Rain will develop today and highs will be a quite a bit cooler, topping out in the low 60's. SW winds, light in the morning, will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 25-30 mph. Temperatures will stay mild tonight, so precipitation will stay in the form of rain for most. Lows will be in the 40's and those SW winds will stay very gusty at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures Friday are expected to stay fairly mild, but wind and rain are expected all day and continuing into the overnight hours. Highs will drop into the low 50's Saturday. The rain we see pretty much all day will turn to snow Saturday night as lows dip to freezing and below. Mixed showers and chilly temperatures are expected all day Sunday. Temperatures will stay cold going into next week, but after a chance of scattered showers Monday, this storm activity will break up and we will be under mostly sunny skies by Wednesday.

