Is summer finally on the way?

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We saw a sunny and warm day to end the weekend and can expect similar conditions as we head into the week. Clouds have come and gone throughout Sunday, and we are expecting a clear night - promising for lunar eclipse-watching! Winds are coming out of the southwest and we have clear conditions until we wait for a new system to come through.

Sunday temperatures reached 81 degrees in Redmond and in the high 70s for the rest of Central Oregon. As we head into Sunday evening, we're cooling off. Sunday night's lows are a bit warmer -- ranging in the high 30s to high 40s.

Monday's temperatures are expected to be about average, depending on where you live in the region. The average this time of year is 69 degrees. We will see temperatures ranging in the 60s-70s.

Our future track is showing clear conditions for the majority of the week. Monday morning, we see light cloud coverage across the region and a chance for showers in the Cascades -- more so on the western side of the mountains. As Tuesday approaches, we see mostly sunny skies.

