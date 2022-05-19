A freeze warning starts Friday early morning

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

It'll be partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the 20s. We have a freeze warning that starts at 1 a.m. for the Warm Springs, Madras, Redmond, Prineville and Bend areas. We also have a chance for widespread frost across the entire region in the morning.

Despite continued clearing through the weekend, the warmup that begins tomorrow will be very gradual. Highs will be in the low 60s Friday, mid-60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday. We have to wait until next week before we see some significant warming. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US