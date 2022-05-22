Warm, sunny days ahead!

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We're seeing winds coming out of the northwest pushing a new system our way -- however, we won't see the rain for a few more days. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side as we head into the week, ranging in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday before we cool off for overnight lows.

Sunday night's lows are average for this time of year. We'll see partly cloudy skies overnight. Monday's highs are below average, depending on where you live in the region. Temperatures will range in the upper 60s to mid-70s, accompanied by some clouds.

Looking at our future track, we see partly cloudy skies for the remainder of Sunday and all day Monday. There's a very slight chance for showers across the High Desert on Monday. Monday night, clouds begin to disperse and we're left with clear conditions as we head into Tuesday. As Tuesday carries on, we see more and more clouds build over the region.

While we'll be cloudy, we'll be very warm! Seeing a high of 82 degrees on Wednesday, 80 degrees for a high on Thursday. Then a significant drop to the upper 60s and some rain on Friday. By next weekend, we're left with cooler temperatures but no more rain.