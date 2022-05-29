Rainy conditions to linger as we head into June

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We are seeing this system move west, and a new one is headed our way. Winds are coming out of the northwest, pushing more rain and snow toward Central Oregon. Sunday, we saw partly cloudy skies and a cooler day. Sunday night lows are due to be below average, ranging in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Most areas in the region are expected to be below freezing.

Memorial Day may not be what you were hoping for -- but we are grateful for the rain! Monday's highs are also expected to be below average, ranging in the low to upper 50s and then low 60s in our lowest elevations. Average this time of year for daytime highs is 72 degrees, so significantly below that across the high desert.

Monday morning, we see rain and snow in our higher elevations and a chance for showers. Conditions clear up a bit as the day goes on, but expect showers the entire day on Monday. On Tuesday, we're left with cloudy skies, and they will come and go throughout the day and night. Wednesday will be cloudy, but we do see a high of 80 degrees. The rest of the week will bring showers, and we'll cool off.

