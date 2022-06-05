More rain before warming up this week

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

It was a rainy weekend, and the rain is sticking around as we head into the new workweek. We're seeing scattered showers over the region and a few thunderstorms across the state on Sunday. Winds are coming out of the southwest, pushing this current system over us, and they will continue to push more moisture our way.

Sunday was a cooler day, and temperatures were below average. Overnight lows will be ranging in the high 30s to the high 40s. We can expect to see scattered showers throughout the night as well.

Monday's temperatures will remain on the cooler side, ranging in the low 60s to low 70s. The showers we'll see tomorrow will keep us feeling cooler than usual for this time of year.

Our Future Track is showing rain and scattered cloud coverage for the majority of Monday. Around 9 a.m., we see pockets of rain begin, and as the day continues those are accompanied by a few pickets of clear skies as this system moves over us. Conditions stay like this until Monday night, around 9 p.m. As Monday turns into Tuesday, we see the rain dissipate and we're left with cloudy skies.

After Monday, our temperatures start to reflect summer temperatures! We're seeing a high of 81 degrees on Tuesday, followed by a warming trend for the rest of the week.