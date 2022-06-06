Showers to start and end the week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

With partly cloudy skies and light northwest breezes, Monday night lows will be in the 30s. Partly cloudy skies will stay with us through the middle of the week, as will a warming trend.

We will reach the low 80s by Thursday and mid-80s Friday. Some moisture moving in over these warm temperatures will deliver a chance of scattered showers, beginning Friday morning. A chance of scattered and isolated showers will stay with us right through the coming weekend.

