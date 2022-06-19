Summer is coming and bringing warm temperatures!

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We've been seeing partly cloudy skies over the region with a new system headed our way. Winds are coming out of the southwest and they're bringing warm temperatures! Sunday temperatures were in the mid-60s to low 70s. Sunday night lows are below average. Temperatures range in the mid-30s to upper-40s. Expect a clear night with light cloud coverage.

Monday is expected to be a warm and sunny day with temperatures ranging in the upper 60s to 70s. Looking at our future track we see very clear skies for the majority of the day. Seeing the possibility for scattered showers on the western portion. Tuesday is seeing very light cloud coverage as well.

Summer officially starts on Tuesday -- and our temperatures will reflect that! We see a warming trend starting on Tuesday and temperatures will get up into the high 80s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US