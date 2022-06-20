Summer approaching; warm and sunny Monday

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

It is shaping up to be a nice day across the High Desert, one that resembles summer -- which officially arrives Tuesday!

We are coming off of a cool weekend, but the hot temperatures are rounding fast. Monday will be mostly sunny, with an average high of 71 degrees. Calm winds to join us all throughout the day.

The average low is 44, and we can expect to remain warm throughout the week, topping out in the 80's for the rest of the week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US