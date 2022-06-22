Sunny and hot hump day; heat wave approaches

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon! We are waking up to clear and cool conditions across the region.

Today will be hot and sunny, with the Tri-County area seeing a high of 84 degrees. Today we will see more wind conditions, with gusts ranging from 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon and as high as 22 mph in the evening.

The low for tonight will be around 43 degrees.

Thursday and Friday, we will drop back in the mid to upper 70's, but by the weekend we will see temperatures soar into the 90's. Brace yourselves for the heat wave to come!

