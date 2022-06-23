Get ready for some more heat!

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

It was another beautiful day over the region. We're seeing mostly sunny skies with very light cloud coverage over the state. Winds are coming out of the southwest in a flow that pushing everything -- including the systems around us -- out to the northeast.

Temperatures were warm and reflected summertime, ranging in the upper 70s. Thursday night lows will be about average, ranging in the 40s. You can expect temperatures to really start dropping around 10 p.m.

Friday will be another warm day! Temperatures are expected to range in the mid-70s to low 80s. It should be a gorgeous start to your weekend. Our Future Track shows the systems move around us but do not impact Central Oregon.

Temperatures are on a warming trend that will last until next Tuesday. We reach the 90s and then drop back in the 80s in the middle of next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US