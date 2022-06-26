Hot and getting hotter!

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon! I hope you've stayed cool, because it was a very hot day!

While the majority of the day was sunny, we are seeing clouds move in over the region in the evening. A system southeast of us is making its way north, bringing cloud coverage and a chance for thunderstorms in Central Oregon. However, we expect conditions to clear up by Monday.

Sunday's temperatures were in the high 80s and low 90s. Sunday night will be warm, with temperatures ranging in the mid-50s to 60s.

Monday is expected to be even hotter! Temperatures across the region are all surpassing 90 degrees. Northern parts of Central Oregon are expected to even get up into the 100s. It will also be a sunny day -- make sure you're staying hydrated as we're entering dangerous temperatures.

On Tuesday, we see a new system coming off of the Pacific that's bringing rain and cloud coverage to the northern part of the state and parts of Washington, but likely won't touch us in the High Desert.

It's going to be another beautiful week, with a streak of warm temperatures. After Monday, we see our temperatures dip back down to the 80s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US