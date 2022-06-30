Enjoy the summer conditions…storms ahead

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

I hope you've enjoyed the weather we've been having because things are about the change...

Our satellite and radar imagery is showing partly cloudy skies throughout the day on Thursday. Winds are coming out of the west, bringing a nice and easy flow over Oregon.

Thursday's temperatures were still warm, ranging in the high 70s to high 80s across the region. As Thursday night approaches, our temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s, but we really won't see our temperatures get cool until around 1 a.m. Friday.

Friday is going to be another beautiful summer day! Temperatures range from the high 70s to the high 80s. Sunshine is expected over the region -- you'll want to get outside and enjoy it, if you can, because things are going to change.

Our Future Track shows clouds beginning to enter the region Friday evening. We see a chance for showers on Friday night, and that continues into Saturday. On Saturday, we see a southeasterly flow of wind bringing clouds and rain to the High Desert, even a chance for thunderstorms that will last until Sunday.

The Fourth of July is expected to be rainy, with cooler temperatures. On Tuesday, we see conditions clear up and temperatures rise.

